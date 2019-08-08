UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children's City Organises Eid Al Adha Events

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Children's City organises Eid Al Adha events

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Children's City of Dubai Municipality is organising fun activities for children and families on the second and third days of Eid Al Adha enabling them to spend enjoyable moments during the holidays.

Naila Al Mansouri, Director of Children's City, said, "In the Children's City, we strive to delight and educate children with seamless information and in a fun way, and during Eid Al Adha, we aim to bring an atmosphere of intimacy and happiness to all members of the family by offering wonderful and useful shows which have art and creativity.'' The events will start at 11 am and will last until 6 pm. The programmes include a number of shows such as Baby Shop, Bubble Show, Magic Show, Making Gifts for Hajj Pilgrims, Arts Corner, Eid Fun Brings Us Together, LOL Surprise Dolls Show, and Spacetoon Fun Shows.

Related Topics

Hajj Holidays Dubai Family All

Recent Stories

Rs 1 bln allocated for development of PB 26

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Huntsman Resignation Could Impact US-Russian Ties ..

2 minutes ago

HEC Awards 52 Outstanding Scholars for Research, I ..

2 minutes ago

India requests Pakistan to review its decision on ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to launch teac ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.