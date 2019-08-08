DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Children's City of Dubai Municipality is organising fun activities for children and families on the second and third days of Eid Al Adha enabling them to spend enjoyable moments during the holidays.

Naila Al Mansouri, Director of Children's City, said, "In the Children's City, we strive to delight and educate children with seamless information and in a fun way, and during Eid Al Adha, we aim to bring an atmosphere of intimacy and happiness to all members of the family by offering wonderful and useful shows which have art and creativity.'' The events will start at 11 am and will last until 6 pm. The programmes include a number of shows such as Baby Shop, Bubble Show, Magic Show, Making Gifts for Hajj Pilgrims, Arts Corner, Eid Fun Brings Us Together, LOL Surprise Dolls Show, and Spacetoon Fun Shows.