ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Today, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum launched A Costume Adventure, an interactive adventure game inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s permanent galleries. The adventure includes multiple stages, each presenting a unique challenge for children aged 4 - 10 to complete through interactive digital displays.

Open from 9th July 2019 through 31st May 2020, the interactive adventure combines education and entertainment, encouraging children and families to discover Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection through immersive multimedia, sensory and physical experiences.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, stated that the newly restored Children’s Museum enables children to discover the history of fashion through art, and features a diverse range of educational, cultural, entertainment and artistic programmes and events for children.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Kaabi, said that the initiatives launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi impact children’s lives, develop their skills and increase their awareness while pointing out that the launch of the "Abu Dhabi Children’s library" at the Cultural Foundation in September will enrich the capital’s culture and knowledge for future generations.

The Children’s Museum aims to promote research, reading, writing and art among children, through launching programmes that enrich their learning and encourage thinking, utilising art from various cultures and civilisations, to promote coexistence, acceptance, tolerance and peace among the UAE’s youth, she added.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Recognising the importance of education in building a generation of future leaders for the UAE, we take immense pride in our ever-expanding cultural education initiatives. Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum is a prime example of our efforts to engage and inspire young minds through fostering creativity, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the world around them."

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "The Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi is evolving into an important centre for arts education in the region.

It offers a platform for us to experiment with new ideas about what museums can offer to families and children, inspiring their natural curiosity and making use of new technologies to offer curation that engages with young people on their own terms. A Costume Adventure is our most innovative programme to date, combining digital channels with gamified, object-based learning to create a truly exciting and unique experience."

Catherine Monlouis-Félicité, Education and Cultural Engagement Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, added: "As the school gates close for the summer, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum offers a safe environment for continued learning and fun. Our programming is designed to offer workshops, events and exhibitions for families and children of all ages. Our latest programme, A Costume Adventure, combines positive play and the power of imagination.

Through a series of immersive activities, we encourage young visitors to explore how clothing is represented in some exceptional artworks and understand how other people lived throughout time, all through a fun and active indoor experience."

Throughout history, artists have carefully chosen the clothing and accessories depicted in their work.

A Costume Adventure invites children to examine the sartorial choices of figures represented in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent galleries and think about what they could mean, through six integrated stages designed to inspire, stimulate imagination and curiosity, and spark a love of learning and critical observation.

Visitors begin by creating a personal avatar that will undergo the entire journey through interactive multimedia displays. With a wristband that records the points collected, children face a series of encounters with prominent figures represented in the artwork. Each stage presents visitors with a special mission to retrieve an item of clothing or accessory through various challenges, from drop and drag to spot the difference.

Children continue the adventure in the first floor of the Children’s Museum where they find replicas of the costumes they have discovered in the artworks to experience the inner workings of the artists’ choices, while making some of their own.