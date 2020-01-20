Chile latest country to confirm participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) Chile is now intensifying preparations for its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme of 'Sustainability, Diversity, Tradition, and Progress' which embrace the four pillars of Chile and the principles it values.

On its 700 square metre country pavilion, Chile will be showcasing sustainable and reliable food production; renewable energy; productive and sustainable mining; sustainable tourism; entrepreneurship and innovation; sustainable infrastructure; astronomy and solid institutions.

"The priority for Chile at Expo 2020 will be to highlight the four pillars which embody our nation. We are a land of geographic extremes, with desert, mountains, glaciers and coastline. A country where contemporary co-exists with tradition, through the heart and soul of the Chilean people," said Alvaro Saieh, Commissioner General of Chile.

"Chile is a country dedicated to progress and sustainable development, enhancing the quality of life for our citizens. A country with a solid reputation, a country that is considered a true and trusted partner," he added.

Chilean exports to the MENA region in 2018, jumped 19 percent to over US$425 million, compared with the same period in 2017. This growth is partly attributed to robust Chilean walnut exports, according to the latest research from the Trade Commission of Chile.

As an agricultural-friendly country, Chile has around 20 products that are among the most exported globally, these include fresh grapes and blueberries, salmon fillets, dried plums and dried apples.

"Chilean shipments of walnuts to the middle East topped $50 million alone, with the UAE accounting for $26 million, followed by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, a 73 percent increase over 2018," according to Jorge Daccarett, Deputy Commissioner General of Chile.

"Thanks to the yield and more importantly the quality of our produce, Chilean exporters meet the highest standards, and we are also developing the halal food and beverage sector.

Naturally, with 25 million visitors expected, we are confident that Expo 2020 will deliver the steppingstone we need, to develop further trade opportunities throughout the region and further afield to South Asia."

Chile will also be showcasing its renewable energy capabilities, with 4,000 hours of sunshine in certain regions per year, Chile has the best conditions in the world for solar energy production.

Chile’s coastline stretches 4,300 kilometres, offering significant potential for marine energy, while the Andes mountain range contains important geothermal energy reserves.

"It is also these natural wonders that are making Chile an emerging adventure tourism destination," added Daccarett.

Chile is a world leader in mining and is attracting increasing amounts of foreign investment, especially considering its mineral wealth. Chile holds 29 percent of the world’s copper reserves, 16 percent of the molybdenum reserves, 15 percent of silver reserves, seven percent gold, and 54 percent of the world’s lithium reserves.

Ranked top in LATAM (Latin America) and 19th internationally on the Global Entrepreneurship Index, Chile has one of the world’s most successful and progressive business accelerator programmes with 1,300 startups creating $1.4 billion in net assets.

"We are a safe and stable democratic country with an innovative and open business attitude, which is illustrated by our 26 free trade agreements, covering 64 international markets. There are also good opportunities for overseas investors in out transport infrastructure, as well as other public works, such as reservoirs, hospitals and schools," Alvaro Saieh further stated.

Running for six months from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, and with more than 200 participants, including 192 countries, and 25 million expected visits, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever held in the Arab region.