Chilean dry fruit exports to UAE increase 75% to US$43.8 million in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The popularity of Chilean nuts surged in the UAE, with the number of exported dry fruit products from the South American country between January and September 2019 increasing 75 percent to US$ 43.8 million from $25 million during the same period in 2018.

According to the latest research from the Trade Commission of Chile, this growth has largely been attributed to the robust Chilean walnut, hazelnut and almond exports.

In 2019, Chilean dry fruit exports to the world reached $572 million, with walnuts accounting for 76 percent of these shipments, while hazelnuts and almonds accounted for 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively. At present, Chile is the second-largest global exporter of walnuts in shells and the third largest exporter of no-shell walnuts, behind the United States and Mexico.

Chilean nut exporters are keen to explore and capitalise on the opportunities in the UAE and the wider GCC region and introduce even more variations to both restaurants and supermarkets at the 25th anniversary of Gulfood 2020, which will be held between 16th and 20th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Carlos Salas, Trade Commissioner of Chile in Dubai, said, "Chilean walnuts have amassed a global reputation thanks to their outstanding flavour, distinctive light colour and prolonged freshness.

From the natural and nutritious conditions they are grown in, to the sustainable and intrinsic processing procedure, we have developed a nut that is lauded the world over. These attributes, combined with the high-quality standards demanded by countries around the world, have seen Chile become the number one walnut exporting country in the southern hemisphere and one of the top five exporters worldwide."

A 29-strong delegation will be attending the 25th anniversary of the week-long gastronomic showcase, in a bid to increase the $21million worth of deals completed at last year’s show.

This year, for the first time, the Chilean delegation at Gulfood will exhibit in two pavilions in separate halls – World food (Booth S-H16) and Pulses, Grains & Cereals (Booth Z2-C3) – showcasing raisins, dried plums, walnuts with and without shells, almonds, cranberries, dried peaches and apricots, oatmeal, whole grains and other formats, olive oil, lupine and concentrated juices, amongst others.

The pavilion will officially open at 11:00 on 16th February, providing a taste of Chile every day through a range of exquisite, sample dishes, which will be cooked, live across the pavilions. A networking evening will take place on 18th February at Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai.