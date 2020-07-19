Chilean FM honours UAE Ambassador with 'Order of Merit' for his distinguished efforts

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Teodoro Ribera, Foreign Minister of Chile, has bestowed the Order of Merit with the rank of Grand Cross on Abdul Razzaq Mohamed Hadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, in recognition of his outstanding role and efforts during his tenure as UAE Ambassador to Chile.

During his speech in a state decoration reception, Ribera commended the distinguished role the UAE Ambassador played in boosting the relationship between the UAE and Chile across different fields.

For his part, Hadi expressed in a speech his appreciation for the honour that he received, commending the outstanding relations binding the two countries for approximately 40 years.

He expressed his pride in receiving this medal, which embodies the distinguished friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, highlighting that the UAE consistently pursues close cooperation to serve the peoples of both countries.

The ceremony was attended by UAE Embassy staff and officials from the Chilean Foreign Ministry.

