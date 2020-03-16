UrduPoint.com
China: 16 New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infection

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Chinese health authority said Monday it received reports of 16 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 14 deaths on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, Chinese news Agency, Xinhua, has reported.

All of the deaths were in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 41 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Sunday, 838 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 194 to 3,032.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,860 by the end of Sunday, including 9,898 patients who were still being treated, 67,749 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,213 people who died of the disease.

