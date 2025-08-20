China Achieves Major Targets For Rural Road Development Ahead Of Schedule
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 03:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) China has achieved its major targets for rural road development under the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) ahead of schedule, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.
China Daily quoted the ministry as saying that over the first four years of the plan, the country built or upgraded 716,000 kilometres of rural roads, bringing the total length of the rural road network to 4.64 million km - up 6 percent from the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period.
So far, 89.5 percent of townships are connected by roads of Class 3 or above, which means paved roads wide enough for buses and trucks, while 94.6 percent of larger villages have access to hardened roads, surpassing planned goals.
A national meeting on advancing the high-quality development of rural roads was held in Central China's Hunan province. The event reviewed progress under the "Four Good Rural Roads" initiative - building good roads, managing them well, maintaining them properly, and operating them effectively - and outlined priorities for the next stage.
Since 2021, the central government has invested 220 billion Yuan ($30.6 billion) from vehicle purchase tax funds, leveraging around 2 trillion yuan in total social investment. More than 400 billion yuan has been spent on maintenance, alongside 44.45 billion yuan in subsidies for rural passenger transport.
China now boasts a largely completed rural transport network that links townships and villages more efficiently, with safer, more accessible, and more inclusive transport services. Rural roads are playing a stronger role in advancing rural revitalisation, according to the ministry.
Earlier this month, China unveiled a new national plan to build and upgrade 300,000 km of rural roads by 2027, aiming to boost connectivity, improve road safety and support rural vitalisation.
The initiative is part of China's broader goal to build a modern rural transportation system that is well structured, of high quality, efficiently managed and provides strong support for rural development by 2035.
Recent Stories
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
China achieves major targets for rural road development ahead of schedule8 minutes ago
-
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in education, innovation8 minutes ago
-
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership23 minutes ago
-
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye2 hours ago
-
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 20242 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $69.37 pb3 hours ago
-
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years3 hours ago
-
China's new digital consumption thrives in Jan-July period3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day4 hours ago
-
UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza4 hours ago
-
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus6 hours ago