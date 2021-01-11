UrduPoint.com
China Announces 103 New Coronavirus Cases

Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on 10th January, up from 69 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 82 of the 85 local infections were reported in Hebei province. Another 18 cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

