China announces 103 new coronavirus cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on 10th January, up from 69 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 82 of the 85 local infections were reported in Hebei province. Another 18 cases were imported infections originating from overseas.