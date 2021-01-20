China announces 103 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on 19th January, down from 118 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 88 of the new cases were local infections.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,557, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.