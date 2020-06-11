UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) China reported 11 confirmed and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases by the end of 10th June, Reuters quoted the National Health Commission as saying on Thursday.

All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the commission said in a statement.

A total of three new confirmed and five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier.

The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,057 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

Related Topics

China June From

Recent Stories

Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

54 minutes ago

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwes ..

1 hour ago

Latin America logs 70,000 coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

Yousuf Raza Gillani sends legal notice to US blog ..

1 hour ago

'New business model to uplift Pakistan Post's busi ..

1 hour ago

Russia's COVID-19 Total Exceeds 500,000 After Incr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.