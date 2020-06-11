China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) China reported 11 confirmed and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases by the end of 10th June, Reuters quoted the National Health Commission as saying on Thursday.

All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the commission said in a statement.

A total of three new confirmed and five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier.

The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,057 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.