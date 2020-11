BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) China announced 24 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases during the last 24 hours, while registering no COVID-19 related deaths.

According to China's state news agency, Xinhua, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,021, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.