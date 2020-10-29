China announces 47 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including 23 that were domestically transmitted and 24 imported.

According to China's state news agency, Xinhua, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,915, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.