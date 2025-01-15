China Announces Breakthrough Discoveries In Mineral Exploration
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) China's Ministry of Natural Resources announced yesterday unprecedented strategic discoveries in mineral exploration that enhance the country's capacity to secure energy resources.
People's Daily of China quoted the ministry as saying that exploration operations have led to the discovery of the world's first ultra-deep water giant gas field with reserves exceeding 100 billion cubic metres, while gas reserves from deep coal seams surpassed 500 billion cubic metres.
The ministry reported that new discoveries included 10 oil fields, each with reserves exceeding one billion tons, and 19 natural gas fields with reserves surpassing 100 billion cubic metres per field.
In the mining sector, the ministry revealed the discovery of 10 major uranium mines.
Furthermore, China has successfully developed over 300 advanced technologies for efficient mineral resource utilisation, resulting in an increase in mining production value by more than 370 billion yuan.
The Chinese government has made available more than 1,400 areas for strategic mineral exploration in 2024, marking the highest level in the past decade. Total investments reached 400 billion Yuan during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, with the private sector accounting for 92% of these investments.
Recent Stories
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science
Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024
NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region
France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 20352 minutes ago
-
Finland's PM opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattacks2 minutes ago
-
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Italy, Albania sign tripartite strategic partnership framework for cross-border green energy co ..3 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens3 minutes ago
-
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak3 minutes ago
-
China announces breakthrough discoveries in mineral exploration3 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank3 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 20243 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing big ash cloud4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 20244 minutes ago