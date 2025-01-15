Open Menu

China Announces Breakthrough Discoveries In Mineral Exploration

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) China's Ministry of Natural Resources announced yesterday unprecedented strategic discoveries in mineral exploration that enhance the country's capacity to secure energy resources.

People's Daily of China quoted the ministry as saying that exploration operations have led to the discovery of the world's first ultra-deep water giant gas field with reserves exceeding 100 billion cubic metres, while gas reserves from deep coal seams surpassed 500 billion cubic metres.

The ministry reported that new discoveries included 10 oil fields, each with reserves exceeding one billion tons, and 19 natural gas fields with reserves surpassing 100 billion cubic metres per field.

In the mining sector, the ministry revealed the discovery of 10 major uranium mines.

Furthermore, China has successfully developed over 300 advanced technologies for efficient mineral resource utilisation, resulting in an increase in mining production value by more than 370 billion yuan.

The Chinese government has made available more than 1,400 areas for strategic mineral exploration in 2024, marking the highest level in the past decade. Total investments reached 400 billion Yuan during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, with the private sector accounting for 92% of these investments.

