China Announces New Plan To Boost Foreign Investment In 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 03:45 PM

China announces new plan to boost foreign investment in 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) China's Ministry of Commerce announced today a new strategic plan to boost foreign investment in 2025, introducing initiatives to expand market access across vital sectors.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Ministry spokesperson He Yadong revealed during a press conference that the plan builds on the success of 2024, which saw foreign direct investment reaching 826.25 billion Yuan.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Ministry will work on broadening market access in crucial sectors, including telecommunications, healthcare, and education, while updating the catalog of industries where foreign investment is encouraged.

He added that the plan includes enhancing the "Invest in China" initiative through various promotional events, alongside developing communication mechanisms with investors and ensuring equal treatment between domestic and foreign companies.

