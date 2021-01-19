China announces over 100 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for a seventh day on Tuesday in the worst domestic outbreak since March last year, with one northeastern province seeing a record daily increase.

Mainland China posted 118 new cases on 18th January, up from 109 a day earlier, the national health authority said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is 89,454, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

Millions of people have been under lockdown in recent days as some northern cities undergo mass testing for the novel coronavirus amid worries that undetected infections could spread quickly during the Lunar New Year holiday, which is just weeks away.