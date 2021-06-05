UrduPoint.com
China Approves 'Sinovac' For Emergency Use In Children, Adolescents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:45 AM

China approves 'Sinovac' for emergency use in children, adolescents

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's (SVA.O) Covid-19 vaccine in people aged between three and 17, its chairman Yin Weidong told state tv late on Friday, reported Reuters.

China's mass vaccination drive, which administered 723.5 million doses of vaccines as of June 3, is currently only open to those aged 18 and above.

When Sinovac's vaccine will be offered to younger groups depends on health authorities formulating China's inoculation strategies, Yin told state TV in an live interview.

More Stories From Middle East

