BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the significance of peace and stability in the Gulf region for the middle East as well as for the whole world, saying the region should be an "oasis of security" rather than a new "source of turmoil."

"China backs the UAE's commitment to regional peace and stability," Xi said, calling on all sides concerned to stay calm and exercise restraints, and refrain from opening a "Pandora's box."

"(All sides concerned) should, on the basis of mutual respect, resolve disputes and conflicts through dialogue and consultation," the President said during his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces yesterday in Beijing.

"China is willing to work with the UAE as well as the international community to contribute to safeguarding peace and stability in the Gulf region," he added.

Stressing the significance of win-win cooperation in the era of globalisation, Xi said the China-UAE relationship has set an example of strategic cooperation for countries from different regions, with different cultures and of various types.

The Chinese President said he is willing to work together with Sheikh Mohamed to ensure the partnership will yield new results to better benefit the people of the two countries under the current complicated and volatile circumstances.

Calling for further political mutual trust and strategic communication, Xi said China regards the UAE as an important strategic cooperative partner in the Middle East and supports the latter's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as its increasing role in regional and international affairs.

"The Chinese side stands ready to step up coordination and cooperation with the UAE to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core, uphold the international order based on international laws and multilateralism, fairness and justice, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity," he noted.

On Belt and Road cooperation, Xi called on both sides to "strengthen the alignment of development strategies, make sure the Khalifa Port Container Terminal Two and the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone are a success and play an exemplary role, as well as consolidate and expand strategic cooperation in the energy sector."

The Chinese President voiced the hope to realise the goal for a US$200 billion two-way trade by 2030.

During the talks, Xi said China supports the UAE in opening Chinese-language teaching in its 200 schools.

Finally, on anti-terrorism and security cooperation, Xi expressed gratitude for the UAE's support on Xinjiang-related issues and showed China's firm support for the UAE's efforts to fight religious extremists.