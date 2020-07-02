China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, signs long-term lease at District 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Terminus Technologies, a China-based leader in smart technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics has been named Expo 2020 Dubai’s latest Premier Partner and has signed a long-term lease at District 2020 as part of the innovation ecosystem that will evolve after the event.

As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Robotics Partner, Terminus will deploy more than 150 programmable robots – including Opti, one of the Expo 2020 mascots – to interact with visitors during the six-month event.

Fitted with features such as multi-touch displays, 5G network capability, AI-driven object mapping and object detection, the robots will perform a variety of tasks such as greeting visitors, performing in special displays, and providing visitor assistance, as well as helping with food and beverage delivery and hospitality services.

Terminus, a specialist in Artificial Intelligence, AI, and internet of Things, IoT, will set up its first headquarters outside of China, as well as a research and development centre, at District 2020, the human-centric smart city that will repurpose post Expo more than 80 percent of the site’s built environment. An innovation ecosystem and community with a mandate to support the UAE’s advance towards an innovation-driven economy, District 2020 will also bolster industry and technology growth in the region.

The commitment reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, innovation and partnership and further supports the UAE’s role in the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI. This multi-trillion Dollar mega-infrastructure development is set to link China with high-traffic trade routes across Europe and Asia, with the UAE as a critical connecting point.

Mohammed AlHashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Expo 2020 will be an unparalleled platform to showcase the capabilities of innovative technology and, as a pioneer in robotics and AI-enabled IoT applications, Terminus is a valuable new partner.

Our collaboration will demonstrate the potential of robotics, while also establishing the foundation for District 2020 as a centre for technology innovation."

By setting up its middle East operations in the UAE, Terminus becomes the latest global corporation to join District 2020.

Nadimeh Mehra, Vice President, District 2020, said, "As a pioneer in advanced, future-defining technologies, Terminus will bring significant value to the diverse ecosystem we are curating at District 2020 and will contribute to our mission to support the UAE’s strategy to become a pioneer in AI. This is an important collaboration as we share the vision of creating a human-centric smart community that will inspire other global innovation hubs."

Victor Ai, Founder and CEO, Terminus Technologies, said, "Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as an incredible hub of innovation for the world, and District 2020 will act as an example for global smart city development. Terminus is working with both to redefine the concept of future cities with our leading Robotics, AI and IoT technology. Together with other technology-focused partners, we have the opportunity to further explore the area of smart spaces. This is precisely the reason why we are so excited."

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region, Expo 2020 has been postponed by a year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now run from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, when it will bring together the brightest minds and greatest ideas from around the globe, helping to generate new and exciting solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.