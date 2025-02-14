Open Menu

China Begins Drilling Ultra-deep Oil And Gas Wells In Taklimakan Desert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 10:00 AM

XINJIANG, February (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Drilling has commenced for a new group of ultra-deep oil and gas wells in the Taklimakan Desert, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This project signifies progress in China's development of its largest ultra-deep crude oil production base.

One of the wells, the Manshen 72-H6 in Xayar County, is planned to reach a depth of 8,735 meters. Drilling is currently proceeding successfully.

The heartland of Taklimakan Desert stores rich oil and gas reserves; however, they are all buried 7,000 to 8,000 meters underground, which are hard to exploit. The drilling of these new wells will therefore facilitate the utilisation of those resources.

