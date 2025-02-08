China Boosts Cross-border Trade In 2024 With Smart Ports
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) China’s cross-border trade saw further facilitation in 2024 as the country ramped up efforts to develop smart ports and enhance international trade services, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
A statement released Friday by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) highlighted that over the past year, efforts were made to establish smart port construction pilot zones at 57 ports across 22 regions in China.
The statement added that the country introduced 55 new services to its "single window" for international trade.
