Open Menu

China Boosts Cross-border Trade In 2024 With Smart Ports

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) China’s cross-border trade saw further facilitation in 2024 as the country ramped up efforts to develop smart ports and enhance international trade services, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

A statement released Friday by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) highlighted that over the past year, efforts were made to establish smart port construction pilot zones at 57 ports across 22 regions in China.

The statement added that the country introduced 55 new services to its "single window" for international trade.

Related Topics

China TV

Recent Stories

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

44 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

1 hour ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

2 hours ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian pati ..

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

11 hours ago
 Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger a ..

Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East