China Braces For Record 190 Million Passenger Trips On Chinese New Year's Eve
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 10:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) China's transportation system is bracing for the busiest day of the Spring Festival travel rush, with a record 190 million passengers expected to travel on Tuesday's Chinese New Year's Eve.
As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), the travel surge, referred to as 'chunyun' in Chinese, is regarded as the world's largest annual human migration. This period coincides with China's most significant traditional celebration, the Spring Festival, during which Chinese people travel home to reunite with their families and celebrate the Chinese New Year, which occurs on 29th January this year.
The Spring Festival travel rush for this year is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 22. On Tuesday, it is projected that the national railway network will transport approximately 7.8 million passengers, with 423 additional trains deployed to meet the heightened demand.
Road trips are mostly short, and the road traffic flow is expected to remain at a relatively low level on Tuesday and Wednesday, until it rises again on Thursday.
The civil aviation sector is estimated to handle 16,640 flights on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health
More Stories From Middle East
-
China braces for record 190 million passenger trips on Chinese New Year's Eve9 minutes ago
-
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights24 minutes ago
-
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea36 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet36 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police36 minutes ago
-
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203036 minutes ago
-
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah36 minutes ago
-
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx37 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss importance of public diplomacy, media in Moscow37 minutes ago
-
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi37 minutes ago
-
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab Health37 minutes ago
-
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records37 minutes ago