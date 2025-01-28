BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) China's transportation system is bracing for the busiest day of the Spring Festival travel rush, with a record 190 million passengers expected to travel on Tuesday's Chinese New Year's Eve.

As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), the travel surge, referred to as 'chunyun' in Chinese, is regarded as the world's largest annual human migration. This period coincides with China's most significant traditional celebration, the Spring Festival, during which Chinese people travel home to reunite with their families and celebrate the Chinese New Year, which occurs on 29th January this year.

The Spring Festival travel rush for this year is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 22. On Tuesday, it is projected that the national railway network will transport approximately 7.8 million passengers, with 423 additional trains deployed to meet the heightened demand.

Road trips are mostly short, and the road traffic flow is expected to remain at a relatively low level on Tuesday and Wednesday, until it rises again on Thursday.

The civil aviation sector is estimated to handle 16,640 flights on Tuesday.