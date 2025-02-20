Open Menu

China Completes Drilling Of Asia's Deepest Vertical Well

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:00 PM

China completes drilling of Asia's deepest vertical well

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) BEIJING, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) - China's first ultra-deep scientific exploration well, Shenditake 1, was completed at a depth of 10,910 meters, making it the deepest vertical well in Asia and the second-deepest in the world, said its operator China National Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

According to a report by China Daily, this project represents China's inaugural scientific exploration borehole specifically designed to surpass a depth of 10,000 meters.

The project, a breakthrough in the country's deep-Earth exploration, set five global engineering records, including the deepest cable imaging logging and the fastest onshore drilling to exceed 10,000 meters, said the company during a press conference held in Beijing.


Since the start of drilling on May 30, 2023, the project, located in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, has proved that China's key core equipment and technologies for ultra-deep wells have withstood the extreme conditions of ultra-deep drilling.
This achievement not only improves China's engineering and technical expertise in drilling but also provides a solid technological foundation for pushing the limits of deep-Earth exploration and developing ultra-deep oil and gas resources, it said.

