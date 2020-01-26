China confirms first case of successful treatment for coronavirus

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Chinese authorities have announced first cured patient discharged from Shanghai, according to Xinhua news Agency.

The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission has claimed that the first patient since the beginning of the deadly outbreak has been cured and discharged from hospital.

Chinese doctors have been reported to indicate that trial runs with an HIV wonder drug have "somewhat successfully" stopped the spread of the disease to cells.