China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel with CCS technology

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) China recently completed the construction of the world's first offshore floating production and storage vessel equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of February.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the ship, which is 333 metres long and 60 metres wide, has a daily crude oil production capacity of 120,000 barrels. It is also capable of capturing carbon dioxide generated during both its voyage and the oil production process.

Additionally, it harnesses waste heat from exhaust gases to generate electricity, fulfilling both environmental protection and energy-saving goals.

This technological breakthrough marks a significant step forward for China in the field of offshore carbon capture.

In 2023, global offshore oil and gas production emitted approximately 38 million tonnes of CO2. The figure is expected to rise to nearly 50 million tonnes by 2030 if without any control.

Carbon capture and storage technologies offer a greater potential for reducing emissions in offshore oil and gas operations, providing a new solution for achieving global carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.