- Home
- Middle East
- China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel with CCS technology
China Constructs World’s First Offshore Floating Production, Storage Vessel With CCS Technology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) China recently completed the construction of the world's first offshore floating production and storage vessel equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of February.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the ship, which is 333 metres long and 60 metres wide, has a daily crude oil production capacity of 120,000 barrels. It is also capable of capturing carbon dioxide generated during both its voyage and the oil production process.
Additionally, it harnesses waste heat from exhaust gases to generate electricity, fulfilling both environmental protection and energy-saving goals.
This technological breakthrough marks a significant step forward for China in the field of offshore carbon capture.
In 2023, global offshore oil and gas production emitted approximately 38 million tonnes of CO2. The figure is expected to rise to nearly 50 million tonnes by 2030 if without any control.
Carbon capture and storage technologies offer a greater potential for reducing emissions in offshore oil and gas operations, providing a new solution for achieving global carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.
Recent Stories
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel with CCS technology5 minutes ago
-
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday35 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations35 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day35 minutes ago
-
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea1 hour ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 202 hours ago
-
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July2 hours ago
-
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry2 hours ago
-
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station2 hours ago
-
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes alive10 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 202513 hours ago