China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power generation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) China has beefed up efforts to further deepen the market-oriented reform for the on-grid price of renewable energy power generation to push for the formation of a green electricity market.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), a notice issued in late January by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration outlines the implementation of major measures for the reform

According to the notice, all electricity generated by renewable energy including wind and solar power will in principle enter the electricity market, with on-grid prices determined through market transactions.

"After the full grid integration of renewable energy, approximately 80 percent of installed power capacity, nearly 80 percent of electricity on the power generation side, and around 80 percent of electricity consumption on the user side will be market-oriented. These milestones indicate that the vast majority of electricity generated in China has entered the market, laying a solid foundation for the establishment of a national unified power market. The development of China's power market will be on a fast track," said Chen Dayu, director of the System Research Department of Energy Research Institute under China Huaneng Group.

The notice also required the establishment of a price settlement mechanism to support the sustainable development of new energy.

Due to the inherent characteristics of new energy generation, new energy companies may face disadvantages once they enter the market.

For example, photovoltaic power generation is concentrated around midday, leading to a significant increase in electricity supply and a corresponding drop in prices. Conversely, during evening peak hours when electricity prices are higher, renewable energy generation is often minimal or nonexistent.

To address this issue, the proposed price settlement mechanism aims to provide more stable revenues for new energy producers. When the market price falls below the mechanism price, compensation will be provided to cover the price difference, helping to mitigate the financial volatility faced by new energy enterprises.

"This reform has established an off-market protection mechanism for the market-oriented prices of new energy power, namely the price settlement mechanism for sustainable development. This essentially acts as a safety net for new energy companies entering in the market, alleviating concerns for these companies," said Chen.

According to data from the National Energy Administration (NEA), the newly installed capacity of renewable energy in 2024 accounted for 86 percent of China's total newly installed power capacity, while the cumulative installed capacity of renewable energy made up a record high of 56 percent of the nation's total.

Meanwhile, China's renewable energy generation reached 3.46 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2024, with a year-on-year rise of 19 percent, accounting for about 35 percent of the total electricity generated.