China Develops Multi-purpose Robot With Ground, Aerial Capabilities For Planetary Exploration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 02:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) A research team from the Harbin Institute of Technology in China has successfully developed a multi-purpose robot capable of ground movement and aerial flight, marking a scientific breakthrough that opens new horizons in planetary exploration.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the innovative robot is distinguished by its lightweight design, weighing only 300 grams, and features advanced capabilities that allow it to roll on the ground and take off to overcome obstacles.
Professor Zhang Lixian from the institute stated that the robot prototype has successfully achieved all designated objectives, confirming its preparedness for future applications in space exploration and industrial sectors.
The robot has been designed in multiple configurations, including a dual-wheel and a spherical model, enabling it to adapt to various terrains. It can also be equipped with robotic arms to perform specialised tasks.
The research team highlighted the robot’s high energy efficiency, boasting endurance six times greater than similar devices, making it ideal for Mars exploration missions where energy is a limited resource.
Beyond space applications, the robot’s capabilities extend to underground environments such as mines and subway systems, in addition to tasks related to environmental monitoring, fault detection, and equipment maintenance.
