China Discovers Major Oilfield In South China Sea
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 10:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Monday that it has discovered a major oilfield in the eastern South China Sea, with proven reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes.
The newly discovered Huizhou 19-6 oilfield marks a breakthrough in China's offshore oil exploration, as it is the country's first large-scale integrated clastic oilfield discovered in deep to ultra-deep layers, CNOOC said.
Situated about 170 km from Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, the oilfield sits at an average water depth of 100 metres.
Test drilling has yielded a daily production of 413 barrels of crude oil and 68,000 cubic metres of natural gas, demonstrating its potential.
According to the company, offshore oil and gas exploration in deep to ultra-deep layers faces multiple challenges, including high temperatures, high pressures, and complex conditions.
