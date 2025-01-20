China Discovers New Gold Resources
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 10:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) China has made significant breakthroughs in gold exploration, adding a remarkable 168 metric tonnes of new gold resources discovered from Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Gansu province and Heilongjiang province, the China Geological Survey (CGS) announced on Sunday.
According to China Daily, the CGS, a division of the Ministry of Natural Resources, has announced significant breakthroughs in mining activities. Notable findings include 102.4 tonnes from the Anbali North mining area in Gansu Province, 41.3 tonnes from the Hadamengou mining area in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and 24.
3 tonnes from the Baoxinggou mining area in Heilongjiang Province.
Funded by the central government, the gold exploration identified 47 target areas and submitted 35 recommended areas since 2021, according to the CGS.
The CGS added that the newly identified areas have expanded the scope of gold exploration and deepened the understanding of national gold deposit patterns.
The breakthroughs in gold exploration will guide local enterprises in their future exploration, leading to significant regional economic and social development.
