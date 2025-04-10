China discovers new mineral for semiconductors, photovoltaics

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) BEIJING, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) - China's Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) recently announced the identification of a new mineral species – high-purity quartz ore. This discovery marks a breakthrough in reducing reliance on imports and boosting the high-quality development of strategic emerging industries, China Media Group reported on Thursday.

The high-purity quartz ore refers to rocks that, after processing and purification, yield silicon dioxide with a purity of no less than 99.995 percent, meeting the stringent requirements for impurities and inclusions in advanced applications such as semiconductors and photovoltaic technologies, according to MNR.

Through a new round of strategic mineral exploration initiative, China has discovered multiple deposits of high-purity quartz ore in regions such as the eastern Qinling Mountains in Henan Province and Altay in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Numerous enterprises and research institutions have launched technological research and development efforts, successfully producing pilot products at 4N5 or above, with some samples reaching a 4N8 purity level. Significant breakthroughs have been achieved in various aspects such as the investigation and evaluation, resource exploration of high-purity quartz ore.

These advancements mark critical progress in the industrialization of high-purity quartz sand production using domestic resources.

The identification of this new mineral species is expected to strengthen the resilience and security of industrial supply chains while fostering the development of new quality productive forces. Mao Jingwen, academician at the Chinese academy of Engineering, noted that high-purity quartz ore – widely regarded as a strategic and globally scarce resource – exhibits exceptional properties, including heat and corrosion resistance, low thermal expansion, high insulation, and excellent light transmission. China has long relied on imports to meet its demand for this crucial material.

He also noted that it is an indispensable key basic material for strategic emerging industries such as semiconductors and photovoltaics and plays a vitally important role in the country's high-tech competition.

A comprehensive national resource survey and evaluation will be carried out, key exploration projects will be deployed, and the reserves of high-purity quartz ore will be clarified to enhance domestic resource security, according to Huang Xuexiong, director of the Department of Mineral Resources Protection and Supervision at the MNR.