China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to boost tech innovation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) China has announced a series of relaxed rules for merger and acquisition loans targeting tech companies in a pilot programme aimed at channelling more capital into sci-tech innovation and enhancing China's technological competitiveness, according to the country's financial regulator on Wednesday.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), in response to long-standing financing challenges faced by technology companies involved in strategic mergers, banks participating in the pilot programme are now authorised to lend up to 80 percent of transaction values for acquisitions that involve controlling stakes in tech firms. This marks an increase from the previous cap of 60 percent, as stated by China's National Financial Regulatory Administration.

Loan repayment periods have also been extended to a maximum of 10 years, compared to the prior seven-year limit.

The pilot programme spans 18 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu, and focuses on cities with robust innovation ecosystems, such as those within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area, as well as regional hubs in Wuhan, the Chengdu-Chongqing area and Xi'an.

Eligible banks include major state-owned lenders, joint-stock banks and urban commercial banks with strong risk management capabilities, while tech companies eligible for these loans must demonstrate strong research and development capabilities, clear market potential in the commercialisation of technologies, and solid credit histories.

Meanwhile, the National Financial Regulatory Administration has announced measures to expand the pilot programme for equity investments by financial asset investment companies.

According to the new measures, the geographical scope of the programme will be extended from pilot cities to the provinces where these cities are located, with the aim to attract greater participation from social capital.

The new policy supports eligible commercial banks in establishing financial asset investment companies, increasing the number of participating institutions.

The policy also seeks to bolster the role of insurance funds in the programme, promoting their involvement to leverage the long-term investment advantages of insurance capital.

Initially launched in 2017, the programme has seen over 350 billion Yuan (about US$48.3 billion) in signed investments, supporting tech innovation and fostering the growth of private enterprises.