China Eastern Airlines To Launch Direct Flights Between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 03:45 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) China Eastern Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights connecting Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, set to commence on 28th April 2025. This marks the first time a Chinese airline has introduced a direct route between the two cities.

According to China Daily, the Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route will be jointly operated by China Eastern Airlines and Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi.

Flights are scheduled to operate every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Departures will occur from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, with return flights from Abu Dhabi on the same day (local time).

Abu Dhabi's strategic location, free trade zone policies, and strong presence in the energy and financial sectors support Chinese enterprises expanding their global footprint.

The new route is expected to enhance trade, investment, and cultural exchanges between the UAE and China. It will also strengthen connectivity between the Yangtze River Delta region and the Gulf region, facilitating smoother business and tourism flows.

It will also boost tourism in both Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the hospitality and aviation sectors.

