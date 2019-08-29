China Eastern inaugurates flights to DXB from Xi’an

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) Dubai International, DXB, welcomed China Eastern's inaugural flight from the Chinese city of Xi’an - home of the world-famous Terracotta Army - in the early hours of Thursday.

The airline will operate three weekly flights between the two cities, on the A330-200 aircraft.

This is China Eastern’s third non-stop service to DXB after Shanghai and Qingdao.

China is one of DXB’s most important and among the fastest-growing destination countries in terms of passenger numbers, which topped 1.8 million in the first half of 2019. Following the launch of the new service, DXB is now connected to 247 destinations by 70 international carriers.