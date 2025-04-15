Open Menu

China Enables In-store Tax Refunds For Foreign Tourists

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 07:45 PM

China enables in-store tax refunds for foreign tourists

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) International travellers shopping in China can now claim tax refunds directly in stores under a new initiative aimed at boosting tourism and retail spending while offering greater convenience to visitors.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the new tax refund policy, which came into effect on 8th April, enables foreign visitors to receive immediate cash refunds at participating stores. This process requires them to present their passport, receipts, and a completed application form, thereby circumventing the often time-consuming procedures typically encountered at airports.

The new measure has already been welcomed by tourists and businesses in Chengdu City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, a popular tourism destination.

Nearly 50 shopping malls and retail locations in Chengdu are already offering the service, including the bustling Chunxi Road pedestrian shopping street, which boasts over 700 retail outlets. City officials said more stores will soon join the programme, further expanding its reach and impact.

The policy applies to various goods, including luxury items and cultural products. Several foreign travellers who have taken advantage of the new tax refund initiative shared their experiences and praised the recent change.

Initially piloted in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, the initiative is part of China's broader efforts to attract foreign visitors and stimulate domestic consumption. business owners also report positive impacts from the new policy.

