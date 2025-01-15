China Enhances Food Security With Advanced Agricultural Science
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:31 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) China's advancements in agricultural science and technology played a vital role in stabilising food production and supply in 2024, according to China Daily.
The Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) reported a record grain output surpassing 700 million metric tons, driven by new crop varieties and advanced farming technologies.
Efforts included introducing 18 new crop varieties, advancing 24 key technologies, and promoting precision planting, which increased maize yields by 21.5% in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and set wheat output records in Hebei province.
Breakthroughs in pest control and nitrogen-efficient cultivation improved soybean and peanut yields, while resilient crop varieties like Zhongyouza 501 rapeseed thrived under severe frost. Innovations also boosted livestock and vegetable production, cutting costs and increasing yields.
