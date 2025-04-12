Open Menu

China EU's Largest Partner For Imports Of Rare Earth Elements In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM

China EU's largest partner for imports of rare earth elements in 2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, China was the EU's largest partner for imports of rare earth elements (REE+), accounting for 46.3% of the total weight of imports, or 6, 000 tonnes.

Figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that China was followed by Russia with 28.4% of imports, or 3, 700 tonnes, and Malaysia, contributing 19.

9% of the imports, or 2, 600 tonnes.

According to Eurostat, a total of 12 900 tonnes of rare earth elements (REE+) were imported in 2024 to the EU, marking a decrease of 29.3% compared with 2023.

At the same time, 5, 500 tonnes of rare earth elements were exported from the EU, a drop of only 0.8%.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 specialty metals with a high supply risk and of significant economic importance, used in various high-tech applications.

