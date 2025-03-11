Open Menu

China Expands Low-altitude Economy As Key Growth Driver

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) China’s “two sessions” this year spotlighted the low-altitude economy as a strategic frontier, with national lawmakers and political advisors unveiling motions and proposals to steadily propel the trillion-yuan industry from pilot projects to nationwide commercialisation.

China’s two sessions refer to the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, where key political, economic, and social policies are discussed and approved.

According to Global Times, the 2025 Government Work Report vowed to promote the safe and sound development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy, and other emerging industries.

Tian Junxia, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), called for breakthroughs in autonomous flight technology and the promotion of standardisation for low-altitude equipment.

Additionally, she proposed to conduct low-altitude flight demonstrations based on the local conditions of China's various regions, and expand application scenarios of low-altitude flights in areas such as forestry patrol, emergency rescue, medical service, public transport and logistics.

He Xiaopeng, Deputy to the 14th NPC and chairman and CEO of Chinese electric carmaker XPENG, proposed to establish a pilot licencing and certification management system for low-altitude vehicles, fllowing the successful test flight of XPENG’s modular flying car, slated for mass production in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ken Chu, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, China's top political advisory body, also the chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-based Mission Hills Group, proposed to set Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as pilot trial zones under the master plan for the low-altitude economy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

