China Expands Low-altitude Economy As Key Growth Driver
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) China’s “two sessions” this year spotlighted the low-altitude economy as a strategic frontier, with national lawmakers and political advisors unveiling motions and proposals to steadily propel the trillion-yuan industry from pilot projects to nationwide commercialisation.
China’s two sessions refer to the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, where key political, economic, and social policies are discussed and approved.
According to Global Times, the 2025 Government Work Report vowed to promote the safe and sound development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy, and other emerging industries.
Tian Junxia, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), called for breakthroughs in autonomous flight technology and the promotion of standardisation for low-altitude equipment.
Additionally, she proposed to conduct low-altitude flight demonstrations based on the local conditions of China's various regions, and expand application scenarios of low-altitude flights in areas such as forestry patrol, emergency rescue, medical service, public transport and logistics.
He Xiaopeng, Deputy to the 14th NPC and chairman and CEO of Chinese electric carmaker XPENG, proposed to establish a pilot licencing and certification management system for low-altitude vehicles, fllowing the successful test flight of XPENG’s modular flying car, slated for mass production in 2026.
Meanwhile, Ken Chu, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, China's top political advisory body, also the chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-based Mission Hills Group, proposed to set Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as pilot trial zones under the master plan for the low-altitude economy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower women entrepreneurs6 minutes ago
-
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver6 minutes ago
-
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 202451 minutes ago
-
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising General Administration ..1 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico2 hours ago
-
Department of Health Chairman praises national medical staff's dedication2 hours ago
-
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day2 hours ago
-
32 dead in two Mexico bus crashes2 hours ago
-
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel2 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-finals12 hours ago
-
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza13 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum13 hours ago