China Expands Mangrove Forest Coverage Amid Conservation Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:15 AM

China expands mangrove forest coverage amid conservation efforts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The total area of China's mangrove forests has reached 30,300 hectares, up approximately 8,300 hectares from the beginning of this century, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Xinhua news Agency reported that the progress came as a result of China's intensified efforts to protect and restore its mangroves, which are evergreen trees or shrubs that grow in intertidal zones on tropical or subtropical coasts. Sometimes referred to as "coast guards," they play a vital role in purifying seawater, in mitigating the impacts of wind and waves, and in maintaining biodiversity.

Over the past five years, China has planted over 8,800 hectares of mangroves and rehabilitated an additional 8,200 hectares, according to an administration official.

This progress has been part of the country's broader work to protect its wetlands. More than 1 million hectares of wetlands have been created or restored since late 2012, with China's total wetland area remaining stable and now at over 56.35 million hectares. More than 2,200 wetland nature reserves have been established nationwide, and major wetlands have seen notable ecological improvements.

