China gives 270.41 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) China has administered 270.41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday, Reuters has reported.

According to the National Health Commission that compares with 265.

06 million doses given as of Friday, up 5.34 million doses.

China's vaccination pace has quickened recently. However, because of its large population, China still lags behind the United States in terms of the proportion of the administered population per 100 people.