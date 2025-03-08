China Hits Back At Canada With Fresh Agriculture Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) BEIJING, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – China announced tariffs on over $2.6 billion worth of Canadian agricultural and food products on Saturday, retaliating against levies Ottawa introduced in October.
The levies, announced by the commerce ministry and scheduled to take effect on March 20, match the 100% and 25% import duties Canada slapped on China-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminium products just over four months ago.
"Canada's measures seriously violate World Trade Organisation rules, constitute a typical act of protectionism and are discriminatory measures that severely harm China's legitimate rights and interests," the commerce ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
China will apply a 100% tariff to just over $1 billion of Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and pea imports, and a 25% duty on $1.6 billion worth of Canadian aquatic products and pork.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in August that Ottawa was imposing the levies to counter what he called China's intentional state-directed policy of over-capacity, following the lead of the United States and European Union, both of which have also applied import levies to Chinese-made EVs.
