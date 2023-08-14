China International Arabian Horse Festival to kick off in August with Emirati participation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) The Chinese Arabian Horse Association, in collaboration with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), is organising the Chinese Arabian Horse Championship as part of the China International Arabian Horse Festival, which will take place from 27th to 29th August, 2023.

The festival will witness Emirati participation in its organisation and oversight processes.



As per the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of Directors of the EAHS, Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, said that the society is committed to promoting Arabian horses around the world, under the guidance of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS.



The society’s participation in the festival aims to promote cooperation in all aspects of the Arabian horse industry by providing technical assistance to Chinese experts in areas such as judging, disciplinary and technical committees, and other issues related to hosting Arabian horse beauty contests, he added.

Al Harbi stressed that the EAHS promotes interest in Arabian horses, an important element of the UAE’s culture and identity, so the country supports these horses worldwide as part of its mission.



“This is a wonderful opportunity for Arabian horse enthusiasts, owners and breeders from around the world to join this experience in China. It will be a new hub for cooperation, the sharing of insights, and promoting the best practices in the Arabian horse industry and its various activities,” Al Harbi said.

Ran Eric Xu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Arabian Horse Association, will oversee the management of the three-day festival, which the Chinese government and the municipal government of Shenyang will host.



The festival’s programme will feature an Arabian horse beauty contest, various activities, such as festivities and conferences, and recreational tours to various tourist sites in the city.



The festival will be an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and splendor of purebred Arabian horses in a unique atmosphere and will provide an excellent platform for breeders and owners to meet and show their horses, share knowledge, and cooperate in this field.

