Open Menu

China Launches 18 Satellites From Hainan Commercial Spacecraft Launch Site

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM

China launches 18 satellites from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) China launched a Long March 8 carrier rocket early on Wednesday morning at the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Centre in Wenchang, a coastal city in Hainan province, sending 18 internet satellites into space.

According to China Daily, the rocket successfully launched at 12:38 am from the No.

1 launch pad of the commercial spaceport. This event marks the inaugural launch activity at this pad, which is specifically designated for servicing Long March 8-series rockets.

After a short flight, the rocket deployed 18 plate-shaped satellites, the fifth batch in the Spacesail Constellation, into their preset orbit, said the State-owned company, the contractor of the launch mission.

Related Topics

Internet China Long March Company Event From Satellites

Recent Stories

instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

4 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

28 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

34 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

49 minutes ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

49 minutes ago
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East