China launches 18 satellites from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) China launched a Long March 8 carrier rocket early on Wednesday morning at the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Centre in Wenchang, a coastal city in Hainan province, sending 18 internet satellites into space.

According to China Daily, the rocket successfully launched at 12:38 am from the No.

1 launch pad of the commercial spaceport. This event marks the inaugural launch activity at this pad, which is specifically designated for servicing Long March 8-series rockets.

After a short flight, the rocket deployed 18 plate-shaped satellites, the fifth batch in the Spacesail Constellation, into their preset orbit, said the State-owned company, the contractor of the launch mission.