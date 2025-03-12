China Launches 18 Satellites From Hainan Commercial Spacecraft Launch Site
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) China launched a Long March 8 carrier rocket early on Wednesday morning at the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Centre in Wenchang, a coastal city in Hainan province, sending 18 internet satellites into space.
According to China Daily, the rocket successfully launched at 12:38 am from the No.
1 launch pad of the commercial spaceport. This event marks the inaugural launch activity at this pad, which is specifically designated for servicing Long March 8-series rockets.
After a short flight, the rocket deployed 18 plate-shaped satellites, the fifth batch in the Spacesail Constellation, into their preset orbit, said the State-owned company, the contractor of the launch mission.
