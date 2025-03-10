China Launches Communication Technology Test Satellite
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 11:00 AM
XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) China sent a new test satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern Sichuan Province early Monday.
People's Daily Online said that the satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 1:17 am (Beijing Time).
It has entered the planned orbit, marking the success of the launch, according to the launch centre.
The satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation.
