China Launches Internet Satellite Group
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) China successfully sent the first group of low Earth orbit satellites for a satellite internet constellation from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in southern Hainan Province on Monday.
According to the People’s Daily Online, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage atop the rocket. The satellites have entered the preset orbits.
Recent Stories
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
More Stories From Middle East
-
China launches internet satellite group3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme3 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila32 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State8 hours ago
-
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO10 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues10 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing10 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras Al Khaimah11 hours ago
-
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report11 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership with Ministry of Econom ..13 hours ago
-
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, adventure experiences13 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber hosts workshop to encourage private sector to adopt CSR13 hours ago