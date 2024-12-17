Open Menu

China Launches Internet Satellite Group

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:30 AM

China launches internet satellite group

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) China successfully sent the first group of low Earth orbit satellites for a satellite internet constellation from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in southern Hainan Province on Monday.

According to the People’s Daily Online, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage atop the rocket. The satellites have entered the preset orbits.

