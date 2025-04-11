China launches new communication technology test satellite

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province early on Friday.

Launched aboard a Long March-3B rocket, the satellite has entered its planned orbit successfully, the launch centre said.

According to the People's Daily Online, it will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.