Open Menu

China Launches New Data Relay Satellite

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:46 PM

China launches new data relay satellite

XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) China successfully sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday.

People's Daily Online said that the Tianlian II-04 satellite was launched at 23:55 pm (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit.

Tianlian II-04 is China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite.

It will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.

Related Topics

China Xichang Beijing From Satellites

Recent Stories

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

4 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

41 seconds ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

56 seconds ago
 UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers ..

UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across country

1 minute ago
 UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phon ..

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral co ..

1 minute ago
 Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

34 minutes ago
Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Pun ..

Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationa ..

Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..

55 minutes ago
 TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in ..

TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China

1 hour ago
 Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interfe ..

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP

1 hour ago
 IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs ..

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East