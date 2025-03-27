China Launches New Data Relay Satellite
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:46 PM
XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) China successfully sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday.
People's Daily Online said that the Tianlian II-04 satellite was launched at 23:55 pm (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit.
Tianlian II-04 is China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite.
It will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.
Recent Stories
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across country
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral co ..
Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber
Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 264 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircraft41 seconds ago
-
China launches new data relay satellite56 seconds ago
-
UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across country1 minute ago
-
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation1 minute ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his mother during an of ..15 hours ago
-
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine15 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee16 hours ago
-
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF16 hours ago
-
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes16 hours ago
-
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spending16 hours ago
-
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups17 hours ago