China Launches New Experiment Satellite

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 10:15 AM

China launches new experiment satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) China on Wednesday evening successfully sent a new experiment satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Shiyan-19 satellite was launched at 7:41 pm (Beijing Time) by a Long March-11 carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

This experiment satellite will primarily be used for land resource surveys, urban planning, disaster prevention and mitigation, and other missions.

It was the 467th flight mission of the Long March series of rockets.

