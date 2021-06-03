UrduPoint.com
China Launches New Meteorological Satellite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) China sent a new meteorological satellite into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province on Thursday morning, China's Xinhua news Agency reported.

The satellite, Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 12:17 am (Beijing Time).

It was the 372nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, said the launch centre.

As the first of China's new-generation meteorological satellites in geostationary orbit, the FY-4B will be used in the fields of weather analysis and forecasting, and environmental and disaster monitoring.

