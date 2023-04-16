UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Meteorological Satellite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 12:15 PM

China launches new meteorological satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) China on Sunday morning launched a Long March-4B rocket to place a new meteorological satellite in space, Xinhua news Agency reported.

The rocket blasted off at 09:36 (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China and soon sent the Fengyun-3 07 satellite into its preset orbit.

The satellite will provide services for weather forecasting, disaster prevention and mitigation, climate change response and ecological conservation.

The mission marked the 471st flight of the Long March carrier rockets, according to the launch centre.

