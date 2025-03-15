China Launches New Satellites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM
JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) China on Saturday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite into space, Xinhua reported.
The rocket blasted off at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China and sent the Gaojing-3 02 satellite into the preset orbit.
It was the 564th flight mission of the Long March series rockets
