Open Menu

China Launches New Satellites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM

China launches new satellites

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) China on Saturday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite into space, Xinhua reported.

The rocket blasted off at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China and sent the Gaojing-3 02 satellite into the preset orbit.

It was the 564th flight mission of the Long March series rockets

Related Topics

China Long March Beijing From P

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

21 minutes ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

51 minutes ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

2 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

2 hours ago
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

2 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

4 hours ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East