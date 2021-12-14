China launches new Tianlian relay satellite

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) China today launched a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Tianlian II-02 satellite was launched at 0:09 Beijing Time by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, Xinhua news Agency reported, noting that it was the 401st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.